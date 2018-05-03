Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Grabs fourth hold Wednesday
Leone notched his fourth hold in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday despite allowing an earned run on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning.
Tasked with preserving a 3-0 lead after taking over for Carlos Martinez with one on and one out in the eighth, Leone got his outing off to a rocky start by walking Yoan Moncada and allowing an RBI single to Yolmer Sanchez. He subsequently yielded a sacrifice fly to Jose Abreu before getting the hook, which narrowed the Cardinals' lead to just one run. Leone had been on an impressive run prior to Wednesday's stumble, as he'd generated eight scoreless appearances over his previous nine trips to the mound.
