Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Grabs second hold Friday
Leone grabbed his second hold in a 5-3 win over the Reds on Friday by getting one out on a pickoff at first base.
Leone threw a scant three pitches to Devin Mesoraco while garnering his second hold of the season, and ultimately, he didn't even have to retire him to get his one out. The right-hander instead picked off inherited runner Joey Votto at first base, closing out the frame and preserving the Cardinals' 5-3 lead. The 26-year-old has had a couple of rocky outings thus far, but he's now generated scoreless efforts in four of his last five trips to the mound.
