Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Grabs win in rehab appearance
Leone (biceps) was credited with the victory in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Thursday, firing a scoreless inning in which he allowed a hit.
Leone threw 12 pitches overall in what was his fourth rehab appearance, and his previously injured throwing arm seems to be holding up well. Given that he's now worked four innings overall with the Redbirds, Leone could be ready for activation at some point next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
