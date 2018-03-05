Leone is near the top of the list of the Cardinals' closer options, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

In Bud Norris and Luke Gregerson, the Cardinals have brought in two relievers this offseason who have recorded double-digit save totals in recent seasons, though both fall short of the "proven closer" label. Leone, acquired from the Blue Jays in the Randal Grichuk trade in January, recorded a 29 percent strikeout rate and a 2.56 ERA for Toronto last season. The 26-year-old has the skills to potentially outpitch the veterans (as well as Tyler Lyons) and claim the closing role in what appears to be a very open competition.