Leone (biceps) won't join the Cardinals on their seven-game road trip that begins Thursday in San Diego, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Leone is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list May 13, but he'll need more than the minimum amount of time while he continues to deal with a nerve issue in his upper arm. The Cardinals' medical staff is still uncertain about the extent of the setback, so Leone will likely be subject to additional testing and be barred from throwing until further notice. Leone, who opened the season as the Cardinals' leading closing candidate, blew his lone save chance before surrendering the gig and carries a 4.15 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 13 innings.