Leone, who was called up from Triple-A Memphis as the 26th man for Friday's doubleheader, was sent back down to the Redbirds on Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander ultimately wasn't utilized in the twin bill, and he'll now continue to toil away for Memphis. Leone has struggled at both the Triple-A and major-league levels this season, so he could well spend most of the balance of the campaign in the minors trying to right the ship.