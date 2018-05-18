Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Out indefinitely with nerve damage
Leone (biceps) will be sidelined indefinitely after the club revealed that he's dealing with nerve damage, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Leone has been on the DL for the past two weeks after exiting a game against the Cubs on May 4 due to cramping in his right biceps. The Cardinals have remained relatively quiet regarding Leone's condition, but this recent news is obviously very concerning.
