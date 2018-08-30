Leone has fired two perfect innings across two appearances since returning from the 60-day disabled list on Aug. 26.

The right-hander missed nearly four months with nerve damage in his right biceps, but he built his strength back up with 10 rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis. The extra conditioning time seems to have worked like a charm, as Leone has mowed through the Rockies (Sunday) and Pirates (Wednesday) during his pair of outings on just 20 pitches overall. The 26-year-old should progressively see more work during September as a valued later-inning option for manager Mike Shildt.