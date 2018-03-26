Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Positioned for closing duties
Leone is expected to break camp as the Cardinals' primary closer after manager Mike Matheny acknowledged over the weekend that Luke Gregerson (hamstring) would open the season on the disabled list, Rick Hummel of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Matheny hasn't formally announced his plans for the ninth inning and the possibility exists that southpaw Tyler Lyons could be deployed as closer on a situational basis, but Leone's dominant spring training -- during which he recorded three saves in as many chances -- should carry plenty of weight, especially with Gregerson on the shelf. Leone's exceptional Grapefruit League performance shouldn't merely be written off as a flash in the pan, as the right-hander proved adept in a key setup role for the Blue Jays in 2017, accruing a 2.56 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 70.1 innings. Gregerson, who entered camp as the top candidate for closing duties, is without a clear timetable for a return, so Leone might have the opportunity to build up job security and stick around at the back of the bullpen even after Gregerson is activated.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: No resolution on closing situation•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: May start season as closer•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Notches third save of spring•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: In closer battle•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Traded to Cardinals•
-
Blue Jays' Dominic Leone: Avoids arbitration•
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.