Leone is expected to break camp as the Cardinals' primary closer after manager Mike Matheny acknowledged over the weekend that Luke Gregerson (hamstring) would open the season on the disabled list, Rick Hummel of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Matheny hasn't formally announced his plans for the ninth inning and the possibility exists that southpaw Tyler Lyons could be deployed as closer on a situational basis, but Leone's dominant spring training -- during which he recorded three saves in as many chances -- should carry plenty of weight, especially with Gregerson on the shelf. Leone's exceptional Grapefruit League performance shouldn't merely be written off as a flash in the pan, as the right-hander proved adept in a key setup role for the Blue Jays in 2017, accruing a 2.56 ERA and 10.3 K/9 in 70.1 innings. Gregerson, who entered camp as the top candidate for closing duties, is without a clear timetable for a return, so Leone might have the opportunity to build up job security and stick around at the back of the bullpen even after Gregerson is activated.