Leone (biceps) will head out on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The news comes on the heels of a second successful bullpen session for Leone on Sunday. The length of Leone's rehab stint hasn't yet been determined, but considering he's been out of action for almost three months, he's likely slated for more than just a pair of appearances.

