Leone was designated for assignment Wednesday.

The Cardinals needed to protect several players from the Rule 5 draft, and Leone was a roster casualty. Acquired from Toronto after the 2017 season with the expectation that he would occupy a high-leverage relief role, Leone was middling in 2018 and downright bad in 2019 (5.53 ERA in 40.2 innings), splitting time between the majors and Triple-A.

