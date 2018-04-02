Leone fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets, allowing a hit while recording two strikeouts.

Leone was slated to share closing duties with lefty Tyler Lyons to open the season, but the recent signing of Greg Holland, who's currently prepping for the season in the minors, has altered those plans. The 26-year-old right-hander is still expected to see a solid allotment of late-inning work, but save opportunities are likely to be difficult to come by, especially considering that Luke Gregerson (hamstring) -- who has plenty of closing experience, as well -- will eventually be another potential impediment to ninth-inning opportunities.