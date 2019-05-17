Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Sent to minors
Leone was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Leone has struggled to an 8.02 ERA with a 27:11 K:BB over 21.1 innings this season, and his last outing against the Braves appeared to be the final straw (two runs allowed in 1.2 innings). Carlos Martinez was activated from the 10-day injured list and Ryan Helsley was recalled in corresponding moves.
