Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Shifted to 60-day DL
Leone (biceps) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Leone will head to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Alex Reyes, who's making his first start Wednesday following 2017 Tommy John surgery. Leone still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return after it was revealed that he's struggling with nerve damage in his upper arm. The 26-year-old right-hander has accrued a 4.15 ERA with 15 strikeouts and four holds over 13 innings this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Out indefinitely with nerve damage•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Not joining team on road trip•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: DL move official•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Will land on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Exits with bicep cramps•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Grabs fourth hold Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...