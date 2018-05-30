Leone (biceps) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Leone will head to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Alex Reyes, who's making his first start Wednesday following 2017 Tommy John surgery. Leone still doesn't have a clear timetable for his return after it was revealed that he's struggling with nerve damage in his upper arm. The 26-year-old right-hander has accrued a 4.15 ERA with 15 strikeouts and four holds over 13 innings this season.

