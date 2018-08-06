Leone (biceps) fired a scoreless sixth inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Fresno on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk over 19 pitches.

The right-hander has put together back-to-back impressive outings with the Redbirds, and even some minor control issues Saturday worked in his favor to an extent by affording him additional work. Leone has now fired 19 pitches in each of his two minor-league appearances, but he's likely to still log additional time in the minors before being considered for activation.

