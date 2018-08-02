Leone (biceps) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Leone looked good in his first game action since May 4, getting through his sole frame by getting 15 of 19 pitches into the strike zone. The right-handed reliever is slated to make multiple appearances at the minor-league level as he builds his arm strength back up after a long layoff brought about by nerve damage.