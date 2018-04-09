Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Takes second loss Sunday
Leone (0-2) failed to get an out while allowing two earned runs on two hits in a 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.
It was all downhill from the start, as Leone allowed a leadoff single to the pinch-hitting Chris Owings, who then came home on David Peralta's 403-foot home run to right center. That constituted the extent of the right-hander's outing, a stark contrast to the 2.1 scoreless frames he'd fired against the Diamondbacks in two of the first three games of the four-game set. The 26-year-old's season has been a bit of a rollercoaster thus far, as he's weaved three scoreless efforts around a pair of outings where he's been touched up for two runs apiece.
