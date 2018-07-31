Leone (biceps) threw a bullpen session Sunday afternoon and could soon head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-handed reliever got threw his 25-pitch bullpen last Wednesday without any issues, particularly encouraging considering he was throwing at full strength. That led to Sunday's session, which also apparently went off without issue. Leone remarked that his next step in likely a rehab assignment that could begin sometime during this week. Whenever he does get back into game action, it will be his first time doing so since the May 4 appearance against the Cubs when he exited with bicep cramping.