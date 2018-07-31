Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Throws another bullpen Sunday
Leone (biceps) threw a bullpen session Sunday afternoon and could soon head out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The right-handed reliever got threw his 25-pitch bullpen last Wednesday without any issues, particularly encouraging considering he was throwing at full strength. That led to Sunday's session, which also apparently went off without issue. Leone remarked that his next step in likely a rehab assignment that could begin sometime during this week. Whenever he does get back into game action, it will be his first time doing so since the May 4 appearance against the Cubs when he exited with bicep cramping.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Throws bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: To begin throwing next week•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Going through arm strengthening program•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Waiting on nerve regeneration in arm•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Out indefinitely with nerve damage•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start