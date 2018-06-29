Leone (biceps) will start a throwing program Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Leone recently began a strengthening program for his arm and will now progress into a throwing regime which is expected to last a couple weeks since he's been on the shelf for over four weeks. A return date remains unclear, but it seem unlikely that he will return before the All-Star break, especially considering the nerve issues he's been experiencing. Look for an update on his status once he resumes throwing.

