Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Uneven first month-plus
Leone, who fired a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a walk and recorded two strikeouts during a win over the Braves on Tuesday, has a 7.78 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 19.2 innings this season.
Leone already has a pair of six-run blowups on his 2019 ledger, the most recent coming four appearances ago versus the Cubs. He's bounced back from that meltdown to pitch four innings of two-hit, one-run ball over the subsequent trio of outings, although his numbers still have plenty of room for improvement. Leone has allowed multiple earned runs in four appearances overall, but he's countered that with 14 scoreless efforts, including three of the multi-inning variety.
