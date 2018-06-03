Leone (biceps), who's currently on the 60-day disabled list, cannot be cleared to resume throwing until the damaged nerves in his right arm to self regenerate, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Leone was forced out of a May 5 outing with spasms in his throwing arm, and nearly a month later, his timetable for picking up a baseball again remains a mystery. While the tingling and numbness he initially suffered from has subsided altogether, doctors aren't ready to clear him for any throwing due to insufficient nerve regeneration. In the interim, Leone continues to engage in a daily training regimen centered on conditioning, core work and massage therapy, along with some light arm strengthening and shoulder rehab. Given the nature of his injury and already extensive absence, Leone figures to eventually need multiple rehab outings before he's deemed ready for a return.