Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Waiting on nerve regeneration in arm
Leone (biceps), who's currently on the 60-day disabled list, cannot be cleared to resume throwing until the damaged nerves in his right arm to self regenerate, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Leone was forced out of a May 5 outing with spasms in his throwing arm, and nearly a month later, his timetable for picking up a baseball again remains a mystery. While the tingling and numbness he initially suffered from has subsided altogether, doctors aren't ready to clear him for any throwing due to insufficient nerve regeneration. In the interim, Leone continues to engage in a daily training regimen centered on conditioning, core work and massage therapy, along with some light arm strengthening and shoulder rehab. Given the nature of his injury and already extensive absence, Leone figures to eventually need multiple rehab outings before he's deemed ready for a return.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Out indefinitely with nerve damage•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Not joining team on road trip•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: DL move official•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Will land on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Exits with bicep cramps•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...