Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Will land on disabled list
Leone (biceps) will hit the disabled list prior to Sunday's game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny stated that the team didn't have enough time to put Leone on the disabled list prior to Saturday's game, so they will wait until Sunday to make the move. Leone suffered a nerve issue in his right biceps during Friday's outing against the Cubs. He was forced to exit the game before he even threw an official pitch, as the right-hander experienced a cramping sensation while warming up. He will be eligible to return from the DL on May 15. Expect an update on his status once the team is able to evaluate him further in the coming days.
