Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Works inning in opener
Leone fired a scoreless sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout during a season-opening loss to the Brewers on Thursday.
Leone labored some during his sole frame, needing 22 pitches to get his three outs. The 27-year-old was limited to 24 innings across 29 appearances last season due to a biceps injury, finishing with a 4.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Leone can miss some bats with a fastball that clocks in near the mid-90s, so he could be in for some setup work this season ahead of projected closers Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller if his health endures.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Agrees to deal with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Perfect in two outings since return•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Returns from 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Grabs win in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Solid second rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Dominic Leone: Succesful in first rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...