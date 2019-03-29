Leone fired a scoreless sixth inning in which he recorded a strikeout during a season-opening loss to the Brewers on Thursday.

Leone labored some during his sole frame, needing 22 pitches to get his three outs. The 27-year-old was limited to 24 innings across 29 appearances last season due to a biceps injury, finishing with a 4.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Leone can miss some bats with a fastball that clocks in near the mid-90s, so he could be in for some setup work this season ahead of projected closers Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller if his health endures.