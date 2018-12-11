Robinson was traded from the Rangers to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Patrick Wisdom.

Robinson split time between Triple-A Round Rock and the majors in 2018, hitting .303/.379/.569 in 53 games for the Express but struggling to a .183/.288/.294 line across 47 games with the Rangers. The 26-year-old should fill a utility role for the Cardinals while offering a left-handed bat off the bench.