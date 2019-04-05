Cardinals' Drew Robinson: Heading to minors
Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Robinson was able to crack the Opening Day roster as Jedd Gyorko (calf) started the season on the injured list, and Gyorko's return Friday spelled an end to this big-league stint. The 26-year-old appeared solely as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-3 with one strikeout through the first six games of the year.
