Robinson's spot on the Opening Day roster is now locked in with Jedd Gyorko (calf) opening the season on the injured list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Robinson had already helped his cause with a solid spring at the plate, but Gyorko's season-opening absence helps cement Robinson's status. The 26-year-old has hit .268 with eight RBI over 56 Grapefruit League at-bats and is capable of filling in at all three outfield positions.