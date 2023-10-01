Rom came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 15-6 rout of the Reds, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The Cardinals' offense handed the southpaw a 10-0 lead after two innings, but Rom wasn't efficient enough to stick around and qualify for his second win, getting the hook after 90 pitches (55 strikes). The seven strikeouts did tie his career high however, set Sept. 13 against the Orioles. Rom has had a shaky start to his big-league career, posting an intriguing 32:19 K:BB through his first 33.2 innings but also an 8.02 ERA thanks to seven homers allowed. The 23-year-old could have an uphill climb to secure a full-time rotation spot next spring.