Rom (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings as the Cardinals fell 7-3 to the Brewers. He struck out three.

Five of the six hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including a third-inning solo shot by William Contreras. Rom was coming off his best big-league outing to date last Wednesday when he blanked the Orioles over 5.1 innings, but for the most part the 23-year-old hasn't looked ready for the majors, stumbling to a 6.92 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 21:15 K:BB through his first 26 MLB innings. Assuming St. Louis doesn't shuffle its rotation in order to evaluate another young arm, Rom lines up to take the mound again this weekend in San Diego.