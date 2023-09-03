Rom allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Rom began the contest well, holding the Pirates scoreless through three frames. However, he gave up a run on a walk and a triple in the fourth, then saw the wheels fall off in the fifth when four of the six batters he faced reached base. Rom was lifted before he could complete five innings after Andrew McCutchen knotted the score 3-3 with a two-out RBI single. Rom at least avoided taking his third straight loss since being called up to the majors, but he's had a rough time with a 7.24 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB over 13.2 frames thus far.