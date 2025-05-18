Rom (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Palm Beach earlier this month and will be moved up to Triple-A Memphis for a start Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Rom missed all of the 2024 season with left biceps tendinitis which eventually required surgery, and he experienced a setback in February when he felt shoulder discomfort. The southpaw allowed just two runs (one earned) with a 13:0 K:BB over nine innings in his three rehab outings with Palm Beach. Rom is no longer on the Cardinals' 40-man roster, but, if healthy, could give the organization some much-needed rotation depth for a Memphis team that's dealt with its fair share of injuries.