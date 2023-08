Rom was traded from the Orioles to the Cardinals on Tuesday along with Cesar Prieto in exchange for Jack Flaherty, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rom, a 6-foot-2 southpaw, is back at Triple-A after starting seven games there to close 2022. He has a 5.34 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 86 innings through 19 appearances. Rom lacks high-end velocity, and opposing batters have hit .290 against him this year.