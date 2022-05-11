Verhagen (hip) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Veghagen made his first rehab appearance last week and will continue the rehab assignment Thursday. He threw 27 pitches over 1.2 innings during that outing and is expected to continue ramping up his workload with Springfield.
More News
-
Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Second rehab appearance coming up•
-
Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Nearing return•
-
Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Exits with hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Drew VerHagen: Solid in season debut•