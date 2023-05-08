VerHagen (2-0) earned the win Sunday over the Tigers, striking out three over two perfect innings.

JoJo Romero would have typically been in line for the win, but the official scorer deemed VerHagen more effective in his multi-inning appearance despite entering after the Cardinals took the lead. Over his last six outings, VerHagen has given up one run on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings. He's been solid for the season as well with a 3.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB while adding four holds across 18 innings. The right-hander fills a versatile role in the Cardinals' bullpen, which has included some setup work early in 2023.