The Cardinals reinstated VerHagen (hip) from the 60-day injured list.
VerHagen underwent surgery on his right hip in early August and may not be fully healthy yet even though he's been added back to the 40-man roster, but he should be close to 100 percent by spring training. The right-hander will be entering the second season of the two-year, $5.5 million deal he inked with St. Louis last March and will be looking to bounce back after struggling in his limited opportunities before getting the season-ending hip procedure. He made 19 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen in 2022, logging a 6.65 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across 21.2 innings.
