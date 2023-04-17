VerHagen (1-0) allowed an unearned run without allowing a hit or a walk in one inning Sunday versus the Pirates, earning the extra-inning win.

VerHagen gave up an RBI groundout to Canaan Smith-Njigba in the top of the 10th inning, but the Cardinals rallied for a walkoff win in the bottom of the frame. Through eight appearances, VerHagen has allowed three runs (two earned) while posting an 8:1 K:BB and three holds. With John Denton of MLB.com reporting manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Jordan Hicks would be shifting to a low-leverage role amid his recent struggles, VerHagen could be an option to see some late-inning work. It's unlikely his usage would lead to many saves, but he's been effective enough to snag some holds.