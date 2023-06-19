VerHagen (4-0) pitched 1.2 perfect innings and struck out one to earn the win Sunday over the Mets.

VerHagen did his part to keep the game tied until the Cardinals took the lead in the ninth inning. The right-hander has had mixed results in June with three runs allowed over 6.2 innings while posting a 5:1 K:BB. He continues to serve as a multi-inning option, though he's also managed seven holds this season and could see more late-inning work while Ryan Helsley (forearm) is out. VerHagen has a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB over 33.1 innings this season.