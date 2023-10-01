VerHagen (5-1) allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the win Saturday over the Reds.

The Cardinals stormed out to an 11-0 lead after three innings, but starter Drew Rom didn't complete five frames. VerHagen was ultimately awarded the win instead of Andre Pallante, who allowed a run on four hits over one inning. VerHagen's been a decent middle reliever this year with a 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB over a career-high 61 innings across 60 appearances. That's the best he's done in the majors since 2015 with the Tigers.