The Cardinals reinstated VerHagen (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
St. Louis optioned left-handed starter Matthew Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis to clear a spot on the active roster for VerHagen, who will be available in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen as he makes his way back from the IL. Before being sidelined with the right shoulder injury, VerHagen hadn't been particularly effective for St. Louis, pitching to a 6.30 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over his 17 appearances out of the bullpen.