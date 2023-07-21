VerHagen (hip) could be activated from the 15-day injured list as soon as Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

VerHagen allowed one run over one inning in his first rehab appearance with Double-A Springfield on Thursday and it sounds like it might be the only rehab outing he needs before returning. The righty holds a 4.78 ERA and 38:18 K:BB over 37.2 relief innings for the Cardinals this season.