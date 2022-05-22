VerHagen (1-0) earned the win Saturday versus the Pirates, allowing one walk and striking out two over 2.1 scoreless innings.
Starter Matthew Liberatore came up one out short of qualifying for the win, allowing VerHagen to earn it instead. Since returning from a hip injury, VerHagen has allowed just one hit and two walks over 5.1 innings. He has a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB in six appearances spanning 10 innings overall.
