VerHagen (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win Friday versus the Brewers.

Dakota Hudson was solid but a little shaky with command, running up a 97-pitch total through 4.2 innings. VerHagen was able to get the final out of the fifth inning with the Cardinals leading, and that lead lasted to the end. This was VerHagen's second win of the year, and they've come in his last three outings, sandwiched around an appearance in which he gave up two runs to the Blue Jays. The right-hander has a solid 3.65 ERA, but his 1.38 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB in 12.1 innings don't inspire much confidence in his long-term success. He'll likely continue to see most of his work in the middle innings.