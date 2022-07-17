The Cardinals placed VerHagen on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right hip impingement.

Just four days ago, VerHagen returned from a three-week stint on the IL due to a sore right shoulder, but he made only two appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen before succumbing to another injury. His latest IL stint is backdated to Friday, so he'll be eligible to return as soon as July 30. The Cardinals reinstated Steven Matz (shoulder) from the IL in a corresponding move in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Reds.