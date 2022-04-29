VerHagen (hip) could return from the 10-day injured list as early as Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
VerHagen will throw a side session Saturday, and he'll likely be cleared to rejoin the Cardinals following a minimal stay on the IL as long as he feels good after throwing. The right-hander posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 4.2 innings over his first three appearances in 2022.
