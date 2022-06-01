VerHagen (3-0) earned the extra-inning win Tuesday versus the Padres. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning.

VerHagen kept the Padres off the board in the 10th inning, and he was rewarded with the win when Albert Pujols plated the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly. In his last four outings, VerHagen has picked up three wins while allowing two runs, four hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB across 13.1 innings, but his usage lately suggests he's trusted to pitch in close games even if he's seen mostly middle-relief assignments.