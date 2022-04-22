VerHagen was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement Friday.
VerHagen dealt with a hip issue during camp, and the injury flared up during Thursday's game against the Marlins. While it's not yet clear when he'll return to action, the right-hander will be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Left-hander Packy Naughton was called up by St. Louis to take VerHagen's place in the bullpen.
