VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
VerHagen spent just over three weeks on the injured list, but he recently made a pair of rehab appearances and allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out five in 3.2 innings. The right-hander should pitch mainly in lower-leverage situations for the Cardinals now that he's back to full health.
