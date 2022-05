VerHagen (hip) is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance at Double-A Springfield during the upcoming week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

VerHagen is expected to increase his workload from the 1.2 innings and 27 pitches he tossed in his first rehab outing at Triple-A Memphis on May 3. Once he's deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list, VerHagen is expected to settle into a multi-inning/mop-up role out of the St. Louis bullpen.