VerHagen (hip) is on his way to Triple-A Memphis for his rehab assignment, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

VerHagen is expected to pitch for Memphis on Tuesday, putting him one step closer to returning to the Cardinals. The 31-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list April 22 with a right hip impingement, but it appears his time away from the team will be relatively minimal. He has posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.93 WHIP with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings this season.