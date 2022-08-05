VerHagen (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
It was announced Thursday that VerHagen will require season-ending surgery on his hip, so the move to the 60-day IL was only a matter of time. The 31-year-old inked a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Cardinals after spending the previous two seasons in Japan, and he struggled in his return to the majors with a 6.65 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 21.2 innings.
