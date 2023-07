VerHagen (hip) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right hip impingement.

John Denton of MLB.com reports VerHagen has been dealing with hip pain for three weeks. The right-hander tried to pitch through it, but he's given up eight runs (six earned) over his last 9.2 innings. He'll now be shelved for a minimum of two weeks. JoJo Romero was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take VerHagen's spot in the Cardinals' bullpen.